Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Annexon has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $645.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

