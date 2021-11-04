Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

Anterix stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 91,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,116. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anterix stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

