Anthony K. Kosinski Sells 1,645 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dover stock opened at $170.00 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $113.09 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Dover by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Dover by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 3.7% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

