API3 Market Capitalization Tops $162.05 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00007111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $162.05 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00050630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00241000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00095911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

