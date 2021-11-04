Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) SVP Gary Robert Johnson Sells 3,524 Shares

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.82 and a beta of 1.16. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 259,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $7,541,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.