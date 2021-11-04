Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Apollo Investment worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $137,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $141,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

AINV opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Apollo Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

