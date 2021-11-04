Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Katherine L. Adams Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.35 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $2,191,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

