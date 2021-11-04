AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $152.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NYSE ATR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,209. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.18.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AptarGroup by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

