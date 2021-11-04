Apyx Medical (APYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $514.16 million, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 201.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 426.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

APYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

