AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 35,811 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $20,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $185.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.17. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $185.88. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.