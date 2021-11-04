AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 85,640 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $18,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

SAFM opened at $188.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.42.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

