AQR Capital Management LLC Has $18.45 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,282 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of SEI Investments worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $64.81. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

