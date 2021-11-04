AQR Capital Management LLC Has $19.52 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241,215 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pentair worth $19,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

