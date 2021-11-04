AQR Capital Management LLC Has $21.78 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 689.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,638 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $21,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after buying an additional 10,852,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

