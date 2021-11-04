AQR Capital Management LLC Has $22.39 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 40.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,078 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after acquiring an additional 321,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Evergy by 1,070.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Evergy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

