AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 301,793 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,793 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Aramark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93. Aramark has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

