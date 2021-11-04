Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $41.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Aramark has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.