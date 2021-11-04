Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Arbor Realty Trust traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 1947388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 562.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 509,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 432,909 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 314,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 33.04 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

