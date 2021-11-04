ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$11.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The stock has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.92. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.69.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

