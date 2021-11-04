ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.17

Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $2.60. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 329,121 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $38.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $2.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 261,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ARCA biopharma by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in ARCA biopharma by 39.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 37,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.