ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

ARCB opened at $110.46 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $112.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ArcBest stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 140.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.81% of ArcBest worth $26,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

