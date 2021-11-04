Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.54, but opened at $28.78. Arconic shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 12,438 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arconic by 1,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

