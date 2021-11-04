Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.30. 329,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arcosa stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Arcosa worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

