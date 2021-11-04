Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

ACA traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcosa stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Arcosa worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

