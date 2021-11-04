Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 7.6% After Insider Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) dropped 7.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 3,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 109,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Specifically, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $54,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $137,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.01.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $130,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

