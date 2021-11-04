ArdCoin (ARDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.05 Million

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. ArdCoin has a market cap of $14.05 million and approximately $97,255.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00050536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00238136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00097041 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

