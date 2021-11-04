Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Plans Not Available Dividend of $0.35

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) declared a Not Available dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 96.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.2%.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $744.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

