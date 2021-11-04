Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of ACRE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 7,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $721.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 185.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.