Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $2,724,909.26 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $86.92.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.