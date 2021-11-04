argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $352.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $352.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $7.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.67. 8,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,509. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.11. argenx has a 52 week low of $246.02 and a 52 week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

