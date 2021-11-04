Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Argo Group International stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,927. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Argo Group International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 1,311.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Argo Group International worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

