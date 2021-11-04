Arqma (ARQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,847.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $769,468.84 and $4,847.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,797.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.51 or 0.07319942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.05 or 0.00328568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $600.80 or 0.00972220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00087798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.41 or 0.00423018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.00 or 0.00275094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005355 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,260,985 coins and its circulating supply is 11,216,441 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

