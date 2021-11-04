ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,750 shares of company stock worth $36,169,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $172.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.26 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.50 and a 200-day moving average of $151.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

