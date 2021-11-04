ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 3,778 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,865,659 shares of company stock worth $423,220,682 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.35 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

