ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 44,632 Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,632 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 11.26% of NexImmune worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NexImmune during the second quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at $252,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06. NexImmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

