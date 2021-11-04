Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARTL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $1.03 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

