Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.36. 4,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,184. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.83 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.28.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 144,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

