Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.07 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $96.32. 18,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,073. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

In other news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,969 shares of company stock worth $23,149,030. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arvinas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 208.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.53% of Arvinas worth $58,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

