Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

ASPN stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,028. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

