Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 9,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTR. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Astra Space alerts:

ASTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22. Astra Space has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astra Space will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.