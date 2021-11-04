Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AAWW stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.50. 718,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,896. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

