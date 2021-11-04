AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.39 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 702,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,978. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $85.78.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $570,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,572 shares of company stock worth $3,045,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.