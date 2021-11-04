AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AtriCure traded as high as $85.74 and last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 24045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.42.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $570,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,734. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after buying an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AtriCure by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,626,000 after buying an additional 387,101 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AtriCure by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after buying an additional 274,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AtriCure by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,798,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.