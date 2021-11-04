Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $15,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Atrion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Atrion by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $776.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $706.07. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $567.00 and a one year high of $787.28.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

