Attila Price Reaches $0.0347 on Top Exchanges (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Attila has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a total market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $120,057.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can now be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00240669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00096313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Attila

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.