Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Autohome worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 325.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 40.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 27.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 66,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2,327.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Autohome’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATHM. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

