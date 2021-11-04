Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 350,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,908. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

