Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.
Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 350,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,908. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.56.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
