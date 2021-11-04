Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 350,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,908. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $411.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

