Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Hits New 12-Month High at $226.09

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $226.09 and last traded at $225.75, with a volume of 1079347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.55 and a 200-day moving average of $203.12. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 85.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 184.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 14,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

