AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $578.57 Million

Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report sales of $578.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $574.92 million to $585.25 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $555.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,890. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,117. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $146.93 and a 1 year high of $241.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

